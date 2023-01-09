Kerala: In a first, rape accused Circle Inspector dismissed from Police

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 9 (ANI): Circle Inspector P R Sunu has been dismissed from the service as his character was not suitable for a police officer, according to an official statement.

It's for the first time in the history of the state police that an officer has been dismissed from the service under section 86 of the Kerala Police Act, which allows the dismissal of those indulging in serious criminal offences.

DGP Anil Kanth has ordered the immediate dismissal of Sunu who was the circle inspector at the Beypore Coastal Police Station. His character was not suitable for a police officer, the statement said.



The step was taken following the state government's strict direction to take action against criminals in the police force, it stated.

In last November, Sunu was taken into custody from Kozhikode in connection with the gang-rape of an ex-serviceman's wife.

Sunu had met the victim woman when her husband was serving a jail sentence for extorting money over the promise of a job. He met the woman through a friend of her husband. Sunu came close to her, promising to help her in saving her husband from the case, the police had said. (ANI)

