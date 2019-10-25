Representative Image
Representative Image

Kerala: Indian Navy to celebrate Navy week in Kochi

ANI | Updated: Oct 25, 2019 20:57 IST

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): The Indian Navy on Friday informed that it will hold series of activities to mark 'Navy Day' which is observed on December 4 every year to commemorate the daring attack on Karachi harbour by the missile boats of the Indian Navy during the Indo-Pak War of 1971.
These series of activities have been collectively termed as 'Navy Week 2019' with a theme of 'Indian Navy -- Silent, Strong and Swift".
"The precursor to the Navy Week 2019 activities kicked off with a Medical Camp by a team of specialists from Indian Naval Hospital Ship Sanjivani at Cheriya Kadamakud, on October 16," stated a press release.
"This is the village where various rehabilitation and humanitarian assistance programmes were initiated by the Indian Navy, in the aftermath of the devastating floods of August 2018 in which the Navy had saved about 17000 people," it added.
Subsequently, welfare activities for city orphanages and old age homes are scheduled from October 30 to November 2, wherein, the naval fraternity would reach out to the underprivileged members of our society. Medical assistance for the needy by specialist doctors and distribution of daily use items including those donated voluntarily by naval families as well as medicines would be an integral part of the welfare activities.
This would be followed community services to 'Good Hope' Old Age Home at Fort Kochi, from November 6 to 9.
The elderly inmates of the old age home would also be invited to INS Dronacharya and will be entertained by the naval personnel.
On November 10, veteran sailors would get an opportunity to interact with the Chief of Staff and other senior officers of the Southern Naval Command (SNC) and discuss problems faced by them.
"Besides Kochi, medical camps are also being organised by INHS Sanjivani for health check-up and medical treatment of the inhabitants of five islands in Lakshadweep and Minicoy from November 11 to 16. This would be along with training on basic life support (BLS) and first aid to the NCC cadets, students, teachers and health centre staff of L&M islands," release said.
Visit of Senior Citizens and Special Children to Indian Naval Ships and a Naval Exhibition has been planned for November 13.
A day later, on November 14, children from various local schools will get to visit naval ships and Naval Air Station Garuda, where the role and missions undertaken by the ship and aircraft will be explained. This would also be followed by a Naval Exhibition, showcasing a range of equipment used by naval ships and aircraft.
The third edition of Kochi Navy Marathon is being organised on Nov 17 with the dual theme of 'Fit India' and ''Go Green" to promote a sense of healthy living among both service personnel and the local civilian population.
The event will be held in three categories with a 21 km- Venduruthy Run, 10 km-Dronacharya run and 5 km-Garud Run.
A Blood Donation Camp is also being organised on November 22 at INHS Sanjivani, where naval personnel would be voluntarily donating blood which would subsequently be given to IMA Blood Bank.
A special day for Veer Naaris (widows of sailors who sacrificed their lives for the cause of the nation) is also planned on November 27 and is being organised by the Navy Wives Welfare Association (NWVVA), dedicated to the widows of veteran sailors.
The annual Military photo exhibition which has been an important part of the Navy Week celebrations since 2012 is scheduled from November 29 to December 1 at Central Square Mall, MG Road.
The Navy Day will begin with the laying of a wreath at the War Memorial, by the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, to pay homage to the martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the Nation. (ANI)

