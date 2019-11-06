Kerala IPS Association extends support to Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): The Kerala Chapter of the IPS Association have extended their support to the Delhi police personnel who staged a protest against the recent clash with lawyers at Tis Hazari court premises on Tuesday.

Earlier, the central Indian Police Service Association, Bihar Police Association and Tamil Nadu Indian Police Service (IPS) Association have already voiced their support for the Delhi Police personnel who were allegedly assaulted in the clash.

"We strongly and unequivocally condemn the physical attack and abuse of uniformed police officers of Delhi Police by the lawyers of Delhi based courts during the last few days," a statement by the IPS Association Kerala read.

"We, the IPS Association of Kerala, hereby resolve to stand with the members of Delhi Police and with the officers affected by the abominable and unfortunate events," the statement added.

Meanwhile, a day after the protesting cops raised slogans of "Humara CP (Commissioner of Police) kaisa ho, Kiran Bedi jaisa ho" outside the Police Head Quarters (PHQ) in ITO, Bedi tweeted a quote over leadership without citing any incident or context.

"Leadership is a 'Character' that takes responsibility and takes tough decisions. It is a 'life' of 'doing'...Tough times go, Memories of Tough Acts Remain", Bedi, who is now serving as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry tweeted.

A clash had broken out between lawyers and cops over an alleged parking issue at the Tis Hazari court on November 2, in which several police officials and lawyers were injured.

Police personnel and their family members Tuesday stage a protest in the national capital to demand immediate action against the lawyers. (ANI)

