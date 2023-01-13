Kerala issues new guidelines for catering services, bans non-veg mayonnaise

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 13 (ANI): In the wake of several food-poisoning incidents in the state, the Kerala Government on Friday issued new guidelines for catering services for safety and health concerns.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that as per the new guidelines a licence for catering services has been compulsory in the state and a health card is mandatory for employees.

"Non-veg mayonnaise or mayonnaise made from raw eggs won't be permitted. Pasteurised eggs can be used to make mayonnaise," said the Kerala Health Minister.

She further said that food parcels must have a sticker mentioning the time of packing and its durability.

"All employees must be trained by the Food Safety department. All eateries must have a health supervisor to ensure hygiene. All staff should be trained by the food safety department," George added.

Earlier on January 4, the Food Safety Department of the Kerala government has conducted an inspection in 429 establishments across the state and shut down 43 hotels following the death of a woman in a suspected food poisoning incident at a religious event.

The state health ministry informed that among the 43 establishments, 21 were found out to be without a licence.

Notices were issued to 138 institutions and 44 food samples have been sent for testing.

The ministry also stated that inspections would be continued intensively across the state.



The probe was initiated into a suspected food poisoning incident in which over 100 people fell ill.

The incident occurred in the Keezvaipur area of the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala.

The affected people have been admitted to various hospitals in the district where they are currently undergoing treatment.

The Kerala Health Minister ordered an enquiry into the matter and the Food Safety Commissioner was instructed to conduct the probe and submit a detailed report.

The incident occurred on Thursday, December 29 when people attending a baptism ceremony consumed food at the event.

After returning home, they started falling ill and were admitted to various hospitals.

Police have already registered a case against the catering service agency which supplied food at the function.

Food samples from the event venue were collected by the police and sent for testing.

Cases have been registered under sections 268, 272 and 269 of the Indian Penal Code against the catering agency. (ANI)

