Kerala: IUML workers protest against attack on SFI activist

Trivandrum (Kerala) [India], July 17 (ANI): Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) workers staged a protest outside the state Secretariat here on Wednesday over an attempted killing of an SFI activist on the University College campus.

They also raised slogans against the police and demanded justice for the victim. Police resorted to using water cannons and tear gas to disperse the protesting crowd.

Akhil, a third-year BA student and an SFI activist, was allegedly stabbed by other SFI activists during a clash on the college campus on Friday.

At least, four people have been arrested in the case so far.

The police have issued lookout notices against eight members of the Student Federation of India (SFI), who have been accused of attempting to murder the student.

The incident triggered a widespread protest in the state with some politicians alleging that the college campuses are controlled by what they call "SFI-mafia".

Several students and political organisation cutting across the political affiliations, including RSS-affiliate ABVP, BJP youth wing, Kerala Students Union and Muslim Students Federation, have held protests against the incident.

The incident took a new turn when the police found answer sheets of state civil service examination at the residence of one of the accused when it when to arrest him. (ANI)

