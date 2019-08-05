Kerala journalist death: IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman suspended from service

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman was suspended from service on Monday.

The suspension order comes a day after Sriram was sent to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the death of a journalist, KM Basheer, in a road accident.

The Judicial Magistrate had on August 3 gone to the private hospital where Sriram was undergoing treatment earlier and remanded him.

Basheer (35) was killed after a speeding car driven by Sriram rammed into his bike in Thiruvananthapuram in the wee hours of Saturday, police had said.

The IAS officer was returning from a party and was accompanied by a friend when the accident took place. He was reportedly in an inebriated state while driving the car.

Basheer, who was the Chief of the Trivandrum bureau of Malayalam daily Siraj, was rushed to a government hospital, but could not be saved. Sriram, who also sustained injuries in the accident, was also taken to a nearby hospital.

The police have registered a case under Section 279 (for reckless driving) and 304 (for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

