Kerala Judicial Officers Association seeks HC interference against lawyers' protest against magistrate

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Kerala Judicial Officers Association on Thursday gave a letter to Kerala High Court, seeking its interference and requesting appropriate action against some of the office-bearers and members of Thiruvananthapuram Bar Association, who staged a protest in the chamber of Judicial First Class Magistrate Deepa Mohan.

The Kerala High Court is currently examining the issue.



"The unprecedented and violent activities adopted by the bar adversely affect all the stakeholders. The Association on behalf of the aggrieved member and also on behalf of the entire members of the subordinate judiciary request immediate intervention of High Court of Kerala on judicial side to ensure an atmosphere to the judicial officers to function in a free, fearless and independent manner," the letter read.



The incident took place on Wednesday in Thiruvananthapuram after a bail granted to an accused was cancelled.

Following this, the lawyer of the accused informed the bar association members. The lawyers came to the magistrate's chamber and staged a protest.



The magistrate left her chamber and later filed a complaint with the chief judicial magistrate over the incident. The CJM forwarded the complaint to the police.



Vanchiyoor Police said that a case has been registered against the lawyers. Meanwhile, the Bar Association claimed a lapse on the magistrate's part as a trigger for the protest. (ANI)

