Kerala: Kochi police seize 3 kg of marijuana, 2 held

Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 13 (ANI): Two persons have been arrested and 3 kilograms of marijuana was seized from their possession, the police said on Friday.

Officials said that the seizure was made during raids carried out by police teams at different lodges and hotels on the outskirts of Kochi.

The raids were conducted on the instructions of Kochi City police commissioner K Sethuraman with an aim curb sale and supply of drugs and other contraband, officials said.



Police said the vehicle used by the accused has also been seized.

The accused have been identified as Shabir AS, a resident of Aluva, Kochi and while Joseph, a resident of Ernakulam. Around 2.66 kgs of marijuana was recovered from Shabir, while 447.5 grams was seized from Joseph, officials said.

Police added that raids will continue in future as well. (ANI)

