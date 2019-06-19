Kerala Lalithakala Akademi holds ground on award to cartoon

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 18 (ANI): Kerala Lalithakala Akademi has decided not to intervene in the decision of the jury to award first prize to the cartoon of K K Subhash featuring former Bishop Franco Mulakkal.

In a press release dated June 17, Kerala Lalithakala Akademi said: "Our executive committee and General Council held a meeting and examined the cartoon. They have decided not to intervene in the jury's decision and Kerala Lalithakala Akademi values the decision of the jury."

In the meeting, it was also decided to consult legal experts to examine whether the cartoon hurts any constitutional or religious sentiments of the people.

The cartoon made by Subhash was named 'Vishwasam Rakshathi' and had appeared in a Malayalam magazine after Mullakal was accused of rape by a nun.

The cartoon featured Mullakal as a rooster standing on the top of a police cap.

The religious body had raised an objection about the use of undergarment being carried on the holy stick.

Mullakal was arrested by the Kerala Police in September 2018 after a nun alleged that he raped her repeatedly in a convent in Kottayam between 2014 and 2016. (ANI)

