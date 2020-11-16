Kerala: LDF protests against central investigation agencies, CM says agencies targeting bureaucrats carrying development works

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 16 (ANI): The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala held a mass protest against the central investigative agencies alleging that the probe agencies are being used to stall the development activities carried out by the Left government.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a press meet said that 'apart from one investigation agency' all other central agencies in India are in Kerala and targeting bureaucrats who are carrying out development works.

"Apart from one investigation agency, I think all other central agencies in India are in Kerala. These probe agencies are now targeting bureaucrats who are carrying out development works. Files after files are being called in by these agencies. Who are these people who are so upset with the development works of state government? They are now targeting K-fon project. I want to tell those trying to sabotage development works of Kerala government asking for cooperation that they need not come here for it," said Vijayan.



The protest by LDF was held at 25,000 centers across the state in which all constituent parties of LDF participated.

In Thiruvananthapuram, leading the protest, LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan alleged that central agencies are being used against the 'only Left government' in the country to curtail the 'people-friendly' initiatives carried out by the Pinarayi Vijayan government.

"The central agencies are being used to sabotage the development agenda carried forward by the left government in the state. Some people with vested political interests are behind this. We have organised this protest to expose such people," he said.

In Kottayam, CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran launched a scathing attack on BJP and Centre and said that the agencies that came in Kerala for the gold smuggling probe are now busy scrutinising development projects of Left government. (ANI)

