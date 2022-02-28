Kerala lifts COVID-19 restrictions, theatres to open with 100 pc occupancy

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 28 (ANI): Noting the declining number of COVID-19 cases, the Kerala government on Sunday lifted certain restrictions in the state and decided to allow 100 per cent occupancy in theatres.

In its order, the state government allowed bars, hotels, restaurants and theatres to function with full occupancy.

The order also stated that meetings and training can be held offline in government and private sectors if required.

Kerala reported 3,581 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. (ANI)