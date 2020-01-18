Kerala Literature Festival announces cash awards for authors

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], Jan 18 (ANI): Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) has announced a total of Rs 10 lakh as cash award for the best authors in categories of fiction, non-fiction, popular science and travel here.

The winner will get Rs 5 lakh as cash award while the first and second runner ups will receive Rs 3 lakh and Rs 2 lakh, respectively.

"The judging panel, schedule for submission and shortlisted entries of authors will be announced shortly and will also be posted at Kerala Literature Festival website," a release on the event said.

Ravi Deecee, the chief facilitator of the festival, said: "We are extremely privileged to announce the KLF Literature Awards this year in various categories. The awards are very significant as it gives a perfect platform for debut authors to compete against celebrated authors."

"It is wonderful that authors are being rewarded for their craft and given much-needed recognition. These awards will nurture new talents while acknowledging established writers," he added. (ANI)

