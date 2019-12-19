Kerala local body by-poll: LDF, UDF bag 12 seats each; BJP gets 2

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Dec 19 (ANI): A close-knit fight to the Kerala local body by-election ended in a draw with the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) sharing 12 seats each, as the results were announced for the 28 wards here on Wednesday.

The BJP managed to get two seats and remaining two wards stood with independents.

Kerala Congress (M) Jose K Mani faction-backed independent, George Thomas Myladi, won the Poovathilappu ward in Akalakunnam panchayat in Kottayam by a margin of 63 votes, while another independent Moideen won in Honnamoola ward in Kasaragod with a margin of 141 votes.

LDF's four sitting seats were wrested by UDF and it also lost two sitting seats to LDF.

While, BJP wrested one sitting seat each from UDF and LDF- they lost two of their sitting seats.

KR Rajesh of BJP won the LF Church Ward in Vakkom Municipality with 79 votes and the second ward in BJP's kitty came through Praveen TG who won the Mullasheri Thanaveedi with 20 votes.

The by-election held on Tuesday had witnessed an overall voter turnout of 78 per cent. (ANI)