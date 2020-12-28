Kerala local body polls outcome 'warning bell' for Cong, says Tariq Anwar; rules out leadership change

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 28 (ANI): All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Tariq Anwar said here on Monday that the Local Body Election outcome was a 'warning bell' for Congress and the party would work together for the upcoming Assembly Elections.

Ruling out any major change in party leadership in Kerala, he said that on the basis of vote data, Congress has not done badly either. "If we look at the vote share, there is less than 0.95 per cent difference between United Democratic Front ( UDF) and the Left Democratic Front ( LDF). Based on the meeting I had with senior leaders of the party, a report will be submitted to Congress president Sonia Gandhi," he told at a press meet here after his two-day Kerala visit to analyse the Local Body polls performance of Congress.

When asked about the absence of Rahul Gandhi on Congress foundation day and BJP criticism of him fleeing from farmers' protest, Tariq Anwar said, "The ruling party is only interested in watching the movements of Rahul Gandhi. It shows, how concerned they are about Rahul Gandhi. Every person or family have personal programmes or compulsions one must attend to," he said.



Regarding the concerns aired by senior Congress leaders in Kerala after the election performance of Congress, AICC general secretary said that he met with senior leaders of Congress and their suggestions would be taken into account.

"Some senior Congress leaders have suggested some corrective measures. There will be a change in the local level - from DCC to block level. I have also met leaders of constituent parties of UDF. But when it comes to Congress organizational changes, the party will take the call," he said.

Tariq Anwar also appealed to all Congress leaders not to go to media regarding issues within Congress. "Any issues regarding the party should be taken up with AICC. I request all Congress leaders not to go to press regarding issues within Congress," he added. (ANI)

