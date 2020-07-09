Kerala: Locals rush to markets between 7-11 am amid 'triple lockdown'

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 9 (ANI): Locals in Thiruvananthapuram rushed to markets and local grocery shops on Thursday after the Kerala state government allowed to local vegetable shops to open from 7 to 11 am amid the 'triple lockdown'.

According to Devi, a resident of the area who came out to buy groceries, the short time period for such an essential activity was the reason for the rush.

"We don't oppose the triple lockdown, but people are facing great hardship purchasing essential commodities. My mother stays far away and I have to go out and buy essential items for her. I have to do all this and reach my house before the relaxation time ends at 11 am," she told ANI.

She added, "The police do not allow vehicles to ply on the roads and even hospitals are closed at night. The government must intervene and re-evaluate their strategies to ease the hardship of the people."

Another shopper, Manikandan, said that most markets do not follow social distancing norms due to the massive rush.

"The short time period causes a huge rush in the markets. People want to avoid congestion and follow social distancing but its impossible when everyone is in such a hurry. This is the only option we have," he said.

Kerala Chief Minister's Office on Sunday announced the enhanced lockdown in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation area from 6 am on July 6 for a week, barring the time period between 7 to 11 am every day for the purchase of essential items. (ANI)

