Kerala logs 1,054 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 15 (ANI): Kerala reported 1,054 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The state has registered 3,463 recoveries from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 10,60,560.



Currently, there are as many as 27,057 cases active in the state.

Furthermore, a total of 26,291 new COVID-19 cases and 118 deaths were reported in India in the last 24, taking the total number of active cases in the country to 2,19,262, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Monday.

With this, the total number of positive cases stands at 1,13,85,339, including 1,10,07,352 recoveries. (ANI)

