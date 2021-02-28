Kerala logs 3,254 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths in last 24 hours

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 28 (ANI): Kerala recorded 3,254 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of cases in the state to 10,59,403, informed the health department on Sunday.

With 15 deaths registered on Saturday, the death toll in the state reached 4,197.



At present, the state has a total of 49,420 active cases.

As many as 4,333 recoveries were recorded, taking the total count of recoveries in the state to 10,05,497.

According to the health department, 62,769 samples were tested during the last 24-hours. Currently, there are 367 hotspots in Kerala. (ANI)

