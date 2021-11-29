Kerala logs 3382 new COVID-19 cases, 59 deaths in last 24 hrs

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 29 (ANI): A total of 3382 new COVID-19 cases and 59 deaths were reported in Kerala during the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Monday.

The active caseload in the state stands at 44,487.



The bulletin said, 59 people succumbed to death in the last 24 hours and with this, the death toll mounted to 39,955.

As many as 5779 people recovered from the coronavirus during 24 hours and a total of recoveries reached 50,51,998.

As per the bulletin, a total of 44,638 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. (ANI)

