Kerala Lokayukta refers CM Distress Relief Fund misuse case to full bench

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 31 (ANI): The Kerala Lokayukta on Friday referred to a full bench a case against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over alleged misappropriation of Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

Following a difference of opinion between judges, the case has been referred to a three-member bench of the Lokayukta. A division bench of Justice Cyriac Joseph and Justice Harun Ul-Rashid heard the case.

The order stated, "As there is a difference of opinion between us on the basic issue of whether the action of respondents in taking the impugned decisions as members of the Cabinet can be subjected to investigation under the provisions of the Kerala Lok Ayukta Act, 1999 and on the merits of the allegations raised by the complainant, we are constrained to place this complaint for investigation by the Lok Ayukta and both the Upa-Lok Ayuktas together as required under Section 7(1) of the Kerala Lok Ayukta Act, 1999."



The case has been posted before a Bench consisting of the Lokayukta and both the Upa-Lokayuktas on a date to be fixed by the Lokayukta.

RS Sasikumar, a former Syndicate member of the University of Kerala filed a petition on January 14, 2019, alleging that the money from the CMDRF was given to those who were not supposed to get the relief. His plea asked for the amount to be recovered from those involved and be declared disqualified.

Sasikumar in his complaint alleged corruption, nepotism and favouritism on the part of the respondents on several occasions.

Apart from the Chief Minister, 18 ministers from the first LDF government (2016-21) and the then Chief Secretary were named respondents in the case. (ANI)

