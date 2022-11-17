Kerala: LoP welcomes HC order quashing decision to appoint Priya Varghese as associate prof

Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 17 (ANI): Leader of Opposition (LoP) of Kerala VD Satheesan has welcomed the Kerala High Court's order to quash the Kannur University's decision to appoint Priya Varghese, wife of KK Ragesh, private secretary to the Chief Minister, as Associate Professor of Malayalam at the University.

Claiming that the Chief Minister of the State, Pinarayi Vijayan was responsible for her appointment, VD Satheesan said, "A person with 25 years of teaching experience was replaced and a person with no teaching experience was appointed on the basis of artificially constructed teaching experience in Kannur University."

He further accused the ruling government of appointing relatives and friends to the universities of Kerala.



"Government has reserved teaching posts in universities for the wives of senior party leaders and their relatives. Candidates of Kerala are very disappointed. Even experienced people don't get jobs in universities. Relatives were appointed in defiance of existing rules and regulations. Are they ashamed to make such an appointment? Lawsuits to protect wrongdoing are conducted at the expense of the government," VD Satheesan further said.

Satheesan demanded the resignation of the ones who were appointed via "backdoor".

"After the Vijayan government came to power, all the departments including home affairs have been handed over to the party. There has never been a government in the history of Kerala that has cheated the youth of Kerala like this," he said hitting out at the government.

Earlier, a petition was filed by the second rank holder seeking a directive to the Kannur University and its selection committee to rework the rank list for the post of Associate Professor in the Malayalam department of the Kannur University after removing Priya Varghese.

"Priya Varghese was not qualified enough to be called for the interview as she did not have the requisite teaching experience. However, she was interviewed, and the selection committee gave her first rank.", alleged the petition. (ANI)

