Kerala, Maha, Lakshadweep likely to receive heavy rainfall today: IMD

ANI | Updated: Nov 01, 2019 13:50 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 01 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted that isolated places over Kerala, Maharashtra, and Lakshadweep are very likely to receive heavy rainfall today.
Isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar are very likely to receive heavy rainfall for the next four days (November 02- November 05). The thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and hail is very likely over the isolated places of Jammu and Kashmir, with lightning at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, the National Disaster Management Authority stated IMD in a tweet.
Sea condition is high to very high over the east-central Arabian Sea and very likely to be high over the west-central Arabian Sea.
The organisation has also advised fishermen not to venture into the Lakshadweep area and adjoining the southeast Arabian Sea, along and off Karnataka-Goa-Maharashtra coasts and west-central the Arabian Sea for the next four days.
The squally winds, speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely along and off Karnataka, Goa-Maharashtra coast.
Gale winds, speed reaching 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph over the east-central Arabian Sea, very likely to increase gradually over the east-central Arabian Sea becoming 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph by evening.
These gale winds will decrease gradually thereafter; 55-65 Kmph gusting to 75 Kmph likely over the west-central Arabian Sea and 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph over the west-central Arabian Sea. (ANI)

iocl