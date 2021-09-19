Kerala man booked for marrying minor

Malappuram (Kerala) [India], September 19 (ANI): Kerala Police registered a case against a 25-year-old man and parents of a minor girl in Malappuram in connection with a case of child marriage.

The case was registered at Karuvarakundu police station here on Saturday after police got secret information regarding the child marriage. The marriage was held a week back.

Speaking to ANI, Circle Inspector Manoj Parayatta said, "We have recorded the statement of the minor girl. Police registered a case against the parents of the girl, husband and the Muslim cleric who conducted the marriage among others. A detailed probe is underway and arrest will be made after collecting all evidence."



"Child marriage is a serious offence that will attract a punishment of five years imprisonment or Rs 10 lakh fine. Those abetting the marriage which may include the guests who participated in the marriage, caterers and videographers can be booked under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act," he said.

Parayatta stressed that strict action will be taken against those who are involved.

"Police will take strict action against those involved in the incident. Also, we have urged the public to inform us about any similar incidents so that it can be prevented," he added. (ANI)

