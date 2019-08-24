Representative Image
Representative Image

Kerala: Man held on suspicion of links with Lashkar-e-Taiba

ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2019 21:27 IST

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Abdul Khadar Rahim, a resident of Kodungallur, was taken into police custody on Saturday on suspicion of his association with terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), sources have said.
A woman accompanying him has also been taken into the police custody.
Rahim arrived in Cochin from Bahrain two days ago. The police took him into custody from the CJM court premises.
On Friday, security was beefed up in Coimbatore after the city police received information regarding six terrorists infiltrating in the state of Tamil Nadu.
"We received the information that six terrorists have come to Tamil Nadu and they are coming to Coimbatore. We have increased security at shopping malls, important temples, and important installations," said Sumeet Saran, Coimbatore Police Commissioner. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 22:47 IST

Protocol for induction of former international players: BCCI...

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has extended the date for sending of intimation for induction of former players as voting members of the state/member associations till August 30.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 22:47 IST

Block Development Council elections to be held soon in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Block Development Council (BDC) elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir very soon as the preparations for the polls are underway.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 22:47 IST

Uttarakhand: 1 dead, 3 injured after vehicle falls in river

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): One person died and three others got injured after a vehicle fell in a river in Kanjyoti in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 22:38 IST

Arun Jaitley was an institution in himself: Ram Madhav

Hyderabad [India], Aug 24 (ANI): BJP national general secretary, Ram Madhav on Saturday said that late union minister Arun Jaitley was not only a politician but also an institution in himself.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 22:37 IST

Ramdev condoles Jaitley's death, says country lost a great leader

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Condoling the death of former union finance minister Arun Jaitley, Yoga Guru Ramdev on Saturday said the country has lost a great leader.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 22:33 IST

Action against terrorists to continue in J-K: DGP Dilbag Singh

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Director-General of Police (DGP) Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh on Saturday said that the action against terrorists will continue and directed the officers to maintain close liaison with the public and solve their grievances.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 22:05 IST

Army Wives Welfare Association Day celebrated at Nagrota military station

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) Day was celebrated on Friday at Nagrota military station here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 22:03 IST

True democrat who fought Emergency as a student leader: Yogi...

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in his tribute to Jaitley, who passed away at AIIMS here on Saturday termed him as "a true democrat who fought Emergency as a student leader."

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 22:02 IST

Manmohan, Sonia, Rahul pay tributes to Arun Jaitley

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid their tributes to former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who passed away earlier today.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 21:55 IST

We were detained unconstitutionally at Srinagar airport:...

New Delhi (India), Aug 24 (ANI): Opposition leaders, who had flown to take stock of the ground situation in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturdy, alleged that they were detained at the airport in Srinagar in an 'unconstitutional' and 'undemocratic' manner.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 21:45 IST

One held for stalking a minor girl in Goa

Tiswadi (Goa) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): A 39-year-old man was arrested here for stalking a minor girl, police said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 21:42 IST

Oppn delegation sent back from Srinagar airport protests...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Raising objections over their "undemocratic" and "unconstitutional" detention at the Srinagar airport, a 12-member delegation including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written to the Budgam District Magistrate for being denied permission to travel

Read More
iocl