Kerala: Man held on suspicion of links with Lashkar-e-Taiba

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Abdul Khadar Rahim, a resident of Kodungallur, was taken into police custody on Saturday on suspicion of his association with terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), sources have said.

A woman accompanying him has also been taken into the police custody.

Rahim arrived in Cochin from Bahrain two days ago. The police took him into custody from the CJM court premises.

On Friday, security was beefed up in Coimbatore after the city police received information regarding six terrorists infiltrating in the state of Tamil Nadu.

"We received the information that six terrorists have come to Tamil Nadu and they are coming to Coimbatore. We have increased security at shopping malls, important temples, and important installations," said Sumeet Saran, Coimbatore Police Commissioner. (ANI)

