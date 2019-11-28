Representative Image
Kerala: Man riding two-wheeler injured after cop throws lathi at him during vehicle checking

ANI | Updated: Nov 28, 2019 17:11 IST

Kollam (Kerala) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): A two-wheeler rider was hospitalised and suffered serious injuries after a police officer threw a lathi at him during a vehicle inspection at Kaddakal here on Thursday. The rider apparently lost control of the bike and hit another vehicle, police said adding that an inquiry has been ordered into the incident.
The man identified as Siddique has been admitted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College with serious injuries.
A protest broke out in the area after the incident, with locals disrupting traffic in the Paripally-Madathara Road demanding action against the Civil Police Officer Chandramohan who threw the lathi.
Speaking to ANI, Kollam Rural Superintendent of Police Harishankar said that the police officer has been suspended pending an enquiry.
"A detailed enquiry has been ordered into the incident. Special branch DySP and Punalur DySp have been asked to submit a detailed report on the incident within 24 hours. We are also collecting the CCTV visuals to know as to what happened. As per the eye witness accounts, the bike rider lost balance after a lathi was thrown at him," he said.
The incident comes at a time when Kerala High Court had issued direction not to chase anyone without helmets. The court had observed that scientific systems should be used to detect traffic violations. (ANI)

