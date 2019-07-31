Kerala resident Muhammad Muhasin, who joined ISIS died in US drone attack in Afghanistan
Kerala resident Muhammad Muhasin, who joined ISIS died in US drone attack in Afghanistan

Kerala man, who joined ISIS, dies in US drone strike in Afghanistan

ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 14:23 IST

Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala (ANI) July 31, 2019: A man from Kerala, who joined the Islamic State (ISIS) in October 2017, reportedly died in an American drone strike in Afghanistan on July 18.
According to sources, Muhammad Muhasin, a resident of Edappal town in Malappuram district in Kerala died along with Huzaifa-al-Bakistani, a key commander of the Islamic State in the Khorosan province of Afghanistan.
Bakistani was a highly trained Pakistani terrorist, who radicalised several Indian youths.
The news of Muhammad Muhasin's death was communicated to his family in Kerala via a WhatsApp message from an unidentified number from Afghanistan.
The text in the Malayalam language said, "Your brother was seeking martyrdom. Allah has fulfilled his wish as per his aspiration. He was martyred 10 days ago in a drone attack by the American forces".
"Please do not reveal this to the police, otherwise they will come to your home and start bothering you. Your brother doesn't want this", the message read.
A number of people from the state, both men and women, have joined ISIS over the last few years. According to government data, accessed by ANI, the majority of people who have joined ISIS from Kerala are from the Kannur city of the state.
As on June 15, nearly 40 people including eight women, from Kannur, have joined the ISIS.
The data further reveals that over the last few years 98 people from Kerala joined the Islamic State, out of which 38 were killed and 60 are still alive and fighting for the terrorist organisation.
Besides Kannur, some misguided people from Kasaragod, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Eranakulam and Thrissur have joined ISIS. A majority of them were influenced by ISIS through social media.
According to sources, most of the pro-ISIS accounts of Malayalee groups are operated from the Gulf countries. These groups specifically target Muslims from Kerala.
The ISIS, which has made inroads in southern India, could potentially extend support to several radical groups like it did in Sri Lanka. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:35 IST

Siddhartha knew about steps to avert harassment; thorough...

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and BJP leader Prahlad Joshi on Wednesday said that an enquiry will be conducted into Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) founder-owner VG Siddhartha's death.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:34 IST

Railway Ministry issues clarification on job cuts report

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): The Railway Ministry on Wednesday clarified that the letters sent to the officials of Railways are to conduct a routine performance review of the employees.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:28 IST

ED questions Farooq Abdullah in JKCA scam case

Chandigarh [India], July 31 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday questioned former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah in connection with the multi-crore Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) scam case.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:24 IST

Delhi: African gang of online cheaters busted by police

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): A gang of African nationals which used to cheat people through social media platforms was busted by the Bindapur Police in Delhi on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:21 IST

Mumbai: Auto driver arrested for allegedly masturbating on woman

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): Mumbai Police on Monday night arrested an autorickshaw driver for allegedly masturbating on a woman during an auto ride in Kandivali area.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:20 IST

AgustaWestland case: ED seeks custody of Ratul Puri, accuses him...

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday sought businessman Ratul Puri's custody, asserting that he is trying to influence the witnesses in the AgustaWestland case.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:16 IST

J-K: CRPF rescues man trapped overnight in landslide

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 31 (ANI): CRPF personnel of 72nd Battalion on Wednesday rescued a man trapped throughout the night in the debris of a landslide on Jammu-Srinagar highway near milestone 147. The man was found with the help of a CRPF sniffer name Ajaxi.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:12 IST

Cong general secretaries meeting today likely to take up leadership issue

New Delhi (India), July 31 (ANI): The issue of leadership crisis is likely to come up for discussion prominently among other things at the Congress' general secretaries meeting at the party headquarters here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:08 IST

Raebareli accident: CBI to question Unnao rape accused, survivor's gunmen

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation will question Unnao rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar and the gunmen assigned to the rape survivor in connection with her accident in Raebareli, sources said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:07 IST

Coffee Day Enterprises appoints S V Ranganath as interim Chairman

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): Coffee Day Enterprises on Wednesday appointed S V Ranganath as the interim Chairman of its board after the body of founder-owner V G Siddhartha was found on the banks of Netravati river in Mangaluru.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:00 IST

Government keeping the opposition under illusion for getting...

New Delhi (India), July 31 (ANI): A day after the Parliament approved the Triple Talaq Bill, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday accused the government of keeping the opposition under "illusion" in getting the Bills passed in the Upper House.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 14:58 IST

J-K: Jammu-Srinagar highway closed due to landslides in Udhampur district

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 31 (ANI): The vehicular traffic between Jammu and Srinagar was suspended on Wednesday due to landslides at Moud in Udhampur.

Read More
iocl