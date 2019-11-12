Kerala: Maradu flats to be demolished by controlled explosion on Jan 11, 12

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): Maradu flats will be demolished by a controlled explosion on January 11 and 12 next year.

The Alpha Serene and Holy Faith flats will be demolished on January 11 while the Jain and the Golden Fleet flats will be demolished on January 12.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Tom Jose. He said the date for the demolition of the flat has been extended due to technical reasons.

District Collector S Suhas and City Police Commissioner Vijay Sakhar were also present in the meeting.

The technical expert panel had held discussions with the companies on the demolition of flats. The meeting convened by Sub-Collector Snehil Kumar also discussed the demolition plan. Representatives of the companies said the floors of the building would fall in microseconds.

On October 25, it was reported that the Supreme Court refused to hear a plea seeking a stay on the demolition of Maradu flats.

The apex court had also reiterated that all flat owners should be given at least Rs 25 lakh each and asked builders to deposit Rs 20 crore within a period of one month.

The Supreme Court had on September 23 slammed Kerala government for allegedly allowing illegal multi-story buildings in coastal zones and said that it will fix the responsibility on those erring officials involved in such kind of constructions. (ANI)

