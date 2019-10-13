Kerala: Mass held to celebrate canonisation of Mother Mariam Thresia

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 14:38 IST

IAF wants new Russian MiG-29s to be equipped with indigenous weapons

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): At a time when the Indian Air Force (IAF) is batting for indigenisation, the Force is planning to acquire the new 21 MiG-29 fighters from Russia and equip them with indigenous weapon systems such as the Astra air to air missile.