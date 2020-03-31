Kerala: Migrant workers set out for home on foot amid COVID-19 lockdown

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Scores of migrant workers reached the border check post of Bodimettu after trekking for three days on foot from Idukki.

Most of these workers were employed at pineapple farms in Thodupuzha.

"We have been walking for the last three days to return to our hometown which is around 134.6 kilometers away," said one of the migrants while speaking to ANI.

As the country has been put under complete lockdown for 21 days, hundreds of migrants who had moved to various cities and towns across the country, have been left jobless and with no hope of returning to their villages any time soon.

As per the Central Health Ministry, there are 1117 active COVID-19 cases in the country as of now, while 101 people have recovered from it and 32 have died. (ANI)

