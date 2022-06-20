Kerala Migration Survey to expand Pravasi database, says CM

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 20 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the data bank of Pravasi Malayalees will be expanded by conducting the Kerala Migration Survey.

"A Pravasi data portal will also be prepared for this. The state will also conduct an extensive global registration campaign. Data collection of pravasies is an urgent issue and the lack of accurate information was also hampering the welfare activities of the expatriates," the Chief Minister said while addressing online the valedictory meeting of the third edition of the Loka Kerala Sabha which concluded here on Saturday.

Informing that the Loka Kerala Sabha will become a legal body in the near future, he said there will not be gaps between the expat community and Kerala.

"The recommendations of the Loka Kerala Sabha will be taken seriously and the necessary decisions will be taken. The decisions to be taken in consultation with the Centre will be dealt with accordingly, and the decision to be taken by the State alone will be considered as such. The state has great concern for the expat community," he said.

Vijayan said that the overseas community can set up better higher education institutions in Kerala and the government would give all support to their ventures.



He said that the government seeks to elevate the State to the level of a middle-income country in the next 25 years.

The Chief Minister also condemned the action of the opposition to boycott the proceedings of the Loka Kerala Sabha.

"No one should turn their backs on the Loka Kerala Sabha, the conference of our pravasies. When discussions were held with their leaders prior to the launch of the event, they indicated their willingness to participate. They said this in the assembly session too. What was the reason behind the boycotting the Loka Kerala Sabha if they could attend the meetings of the MPs and public meetings? This is an utterly ridiculous position. The expatriate brothers want the development of the State. The state, the people and the Malayalees across the world are moving forward with this objective in mind. The boycott shows that the opposition does not want this to happen," he said.

He further explained the development plans adopted by the state government in the field of higher education.

"The state will prepare a package to be a leader in the field of 5G network services. It will be implemented in the four IT corridors and a high-level committee will be formed for this," he added.

The Chief Minister also said in his address that the poorest families in Kerala have been accounted for and the government has set aside Rs 100 crores to lift them out of extreme poverty. (ANI)

