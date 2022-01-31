Kerala Minister assures proper probe into law student suicide

Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 31 (ANI): Kerala Law Minister P Rajeev on Monday said that a proper investigation will be conducted pertaining to the suicide of a 21-year-old law student in Aluva.



The law student, Mofiya Parveen, had died by suicide after complaining of harassment by her husband and in-laws in November last year.

The Minister also reacted to the decision of Kerala DGP Anil Kant to suspend the Circle Inspector, whose name was written by the girl in her suicide note, alleging that he neglected her complaint against her husband and in-laws for domestic violence and misbehaved with her.

Rajeev said, "A proper investigation will be conducted into the incident. Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister had assured the family about this. All issues were brought to the notice of the Chief Minister. The police must be with the people. The government will stand firm for women. The government will take steps to prevent such incidents from recurring. The government aims to be a people's police. Action will be taken against the police officer who does not treat the complainants politely." (ANI)

