Kerala Minister inaugurates foreign language training centre

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], Mar 2 (ANI): Kerala Minister for Labour and Skills, T P Ramakrishnan on Monday inaugurated the Foreign Language Training Centre at Inkel Business Park in Angamaly area of Ernakulam district.

Addressing the gathering, Ramakrishnan said: "Our Government's aim is to build a skilled workforce. The government is seriously considering extending ODEPC's training centers to more sectors. Young people need to be well placed to cope with the changes in the structure and character of jobs globally."

The institute was started by Overseas Development and Employment Promotion Consultants Limited (ODEPC) in collaboration with the Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence.

The objective of the institute is to enhance the training facilities required for those seeking employment in foreign countries. Languages that will be taught at the institute are English, Japanese, and German. (ANI)

