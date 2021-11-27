Kerala minister promises probe into law student suicide

Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 26 (ANI): Kerala Law and Industries Minister P Rajeev has vowed a "proper investigation" into the alleged suicide of a 21-year-old law student in Aluva here.

The 21-year-old woman was found hanging in her home in Ernakulam district. This comes after she filed complaints with the police and National and State Women Commission against her husband and in-laws for harassing her for dowry, according to the police.

Reacting to the incident, the minister said: "A proper investigation will be conducted into the incident. Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister has also assured the family about this. All issues have been brought to the notice of the Chief Minister."



Rajeev also welcomed the decision of the Kerala Director General of Police (DGP) to suspend Aluva police station Circle Inspector CL Sudheer, whose name was written by the girl in her suicide note alleging that he neglected her complaint of domestic violence and also behaved badly with her.

"The police must be with the people. The government will stand firmly with women," he said.

"The government will take steps to prevent such incidents from recurring. The government aims to be a people's police. Action will be taken against the police officer who does not treat the complainants politely," he added.

A suicide note was recovered from her room which raised allegations against police that a Circle Inspector neglected her complaint against her husband and his family and also behaved badly with her. (ANI)

