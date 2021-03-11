Kerala minister regrets 2018 protests regarding women entry in Sabarimala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 11 (ANI): Ahead of the assembly elections in Kerala, senior CPI(M) leader and Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Thursday expressed regret over the incidents that took place in Sabarimala Temple over the women entry issue.

"The incident that happened in 2018 regarding women's entry into Sabrimala Temple is a closed chapter. It should not have happened," Surendran said referring to the controversial entry of women and the slew of protests at the shrine at that time.

Women of menstruating age, that is between the ages of 10 and 50, are barred from entering the Sabarimala Temple by its officials, who argue that the temple deity, Lord Ayyappa, had taken a vow of celibacy.



The Sabarimala Temple and surrounding areas have witnessed a string of protests since October 2018 after the Supreme Court, on September 28, 2018, removed the centuries-old ban on the entry of women between the ages of 10 and 50 into the holy shrine.

A five-judge bench, headed by then Chief Justice Dipak Misra, had said banning women's entry into the temple is gender discrimination and violates the rights of Hindu women. The ruling came after a petition argued that the practice violated gender equality.

The issue is now before a new nine-judge bench that has been constituted by the apex court. The new bench constituted will be headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde.

"Whatever be the verdict of the Supreme Court, LDF government will implement it only after discussing with the believers," Surendran said.

The election for the 140-member Kerala assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2. (ANI)

