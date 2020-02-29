Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], Feb 29 (ANI): Kerala Labour and Skills Minister T P Ramakrishnan will inaugurate the Foreign Language Training Centre at Inkel Business Park in Angamaly municipality in the district on March 2.
The languages that are to be taught at the institute are English, Japanese and German. More details are awaited. (ANI)
Kerala Minister to unveil foreign language training centre
ANI | Updated: Feb 29, 2020 16:49 IST
