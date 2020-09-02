Kerala ministers alleges Congress link in murder of two DYFI activists

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 1 (ANI): Kerala Industries Minister EP Jayarajan on Tuesday alleged links of Congress in the murder of two Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activists in Venjaramoodu and sought a probe.

Jayarajan, who visited the families of the two victims, alleged that one of the accused called Member of Parliament Adoor Prakash after the incident. The allegation was denied by the MP.

"Those who carried out murders informed Adoor Prakash after the incident. Few media have brought this out. All person arrested is Congress workers, " the minister alleged while talking to the media.

Prakash termed the allegation as baseless and challenged the minister to prove it.

"This is completely baseless and I challenge him to prove the allegation he levelled against me," Prakash said.

Jayarajan alleged that those arrested were Congress workers.

"They were travelling in a two-wheeler when culprits chased and attacked them. All persons arrested are Congress workers. They are involved in such cases earlier and were saved by the Congress," he alleged.

"Naturally, these murders took place with the knowledge of congress leaders. A detailed probe is needed on the conspiracy behind the murders. Congress leaders have a role in it. They are recruiting criminals to conduct such incidents in all districts, " he alleged.

Congress offices in Kannur and Kozhikode districts were ransacked and stones were also pelted.

B Ashokan, Superintendent of Police (Thiruvananthapuram Rural), said seven people have been arrested in connection with the murders till now.

"More persons will be arrested soon. We will be also probing if there is any conspiracy," he said. (ANI)

