Kottayam (Kerala) [India], Dec 7 (ANI): A minor girl was allegedly raped by a man, who entered her house on the pretext of asking for a glass of water, in Kanjirapally area of Kottayam.
Police has detained a person in this regard and registered case under the POCSO Act.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
Kerala: Minor girl raped in Kottayam; 1 detained
ANI | Updated: Dec 07, 2019 13:39 IST
