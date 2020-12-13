Kerala: Month into launch, India's first solar-powered miniature train garners huge tourist attraction

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 13 (ANI): A month into its launch, India's first solar energy-driven miniature train at Veli Tourist Village in Thiruvananthapuram has become a major attraction for tourists in Kerala, even amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Gokul, who visited the Veli Tourist Village on Saturday, called the miniature train ride the highlight of his trip. "I, along with my family, enjoyed the train ride. I hope they (government) expand this (rail network)," said Gokul, adding the train was clean and sanitised.

Another visitor Anil Kumar said that since it runs on solar energy, there will not be any health hazard.



The train was flagged off by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on November 2. He said the eco-friendly solar-powered 2.5-km miniature railway will enable visitors to enjoy the scenic beauty of the place. "The Rs 10-crore project is the first of its kind in the country", the chief minister had said.

As per an official release, the miniature train is modelled on a vintage steam locomotive with artificial steam spouting from the engine, and the station house designed in a traditional style.

"The surplus energy generated by the system is routed to the Kerala State Electricity Board's grid," the release said. (ANI)

