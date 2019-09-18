Kerala: More arrests on the cards in Palarivattom bridge scam in Ernakulam

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The Vigilance Department on Wednesday informed the High Court that there would be more arrests in the Palarivattom bridge scam.

Vigilance said more people, including officials, were being interrogated and evidence was being collected.

The court asked the government who was responsible for the bridge's poor construction. The government replied that the bridge was constructed in a manner that would endanger the lives of the public.

The High Court also considered the bail plea of former PWD Secretary, TO Sooraj and others, who were earlier arrested in the Palarivattom bridge scam.

Suresh, the lawyer of Sooraj, said that the latter was merely a tool in the proceedings and had signed government files.

The High Court further directed the government to report on the ongoing investigations into corruption and the involvement of the former PWD secretary.

The bail pleas will be taken up again this month on September 25. (ANI)

