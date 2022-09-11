Kerala: Mortal remains of 11-year-old boy recovered from river in Alappuzha

Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 11 (ANI): A diving team under Southern Naval Command, Kochi on Sunday morning recovered the mortal remains of an 11-year-old boy who went missing in a river of Village Thripperunthura, Mavelikaara of Alappuzha district, said a press release.

On September 10, 22, a diving request was received from the Dist Collector of Alappuzha, regarding an 11-year-old boy who went missing in the river of Village Thripperunthura, Mavelikaara of Alappuzha district, added the press release.

The diving team under Southern Naval Command, Kochi responded immediately and commenced diving operations in the area, as per the statement.

The search operations which commenced on the evening of September 10, 22 were recommenced with the first light on September 11, 2022.

After extensive diving operations, the team recovered the mortal remains of the missing boy and handed them over to the district authorities. (ANI)