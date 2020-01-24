Kerala MPs should intervene to probe deaths of 8 Malayalis in Nepal: CM Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Friday that MPs of Kerala should intervene to investigate the deaths of eight Malayalis in Nepal and ensure compensation for their families.

"The Nepal government should conduct a thorough investigation into the incident. The Central Government should intervene in the issue," the Chief Minister said while speaking at a meeting of MPs here.

The state government has written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in connection with the matter.

Eight Keralites lost their lives due to asphyxiation caused due to a possible gas leak at a resort in Nepal.

Police had said that the deceased were part of a group of 15 people who arrived on a trip to Nepal and made a stop-over at Daman in Makwanpur district. (ANI)

