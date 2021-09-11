Kerala MSF president held for objectionable language against women, released on bail

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], September 11 (ANI): Kerala president of Muslim Students Federation (MSF) PK Navas, who was arrested for allegedly using objectionable language against women, was released on bail on Friday in Kozhikode.



The police arrested Navas acting on a complaint by Haritha, a group of women leaders of the MSF, who had lodged a complaint with the State's Women's Commission, alleging the use of derogatory language by male counterparts in MSF including Navas.

Leaders of the parent organisation, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) had persuaded the Haritha leaders to withdraw their complaint but they refused it and sought action against the guilty. (ANI)

