Kerala mulls using ayurveda to mitigate COVID-19 spread

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 8 (ANI): Kerala Government has decided to use Ayurveda to mitigate the spread COVID- 19 said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

"We have decided to use Ayurveda in mitigating the spread of COVID-19. People would be classified into seven categories based on the possible spread of the virus, and they would be advised ayurvedic treatment as per this classification", the Chief Minister said on Wednesday.

'Sukhayusham' for those over 60 years of age and 'Swasthyam project' which envisages light exercise are a few of the programmes planned under this initiative.

The Chief Minister further announced that 'Ayur Raksha' clinics would be started at Ayurveda dispensaries and hospitals. Those recovering from the infection will be given therapy to bring them back in good health.

Meanwhile, Niramaya, an online portal connecting all Government Ayurveda facilities in the state will be rolled out soon.

Updating the COVID 19 cases the Chief Minister stated that the state reported nine new Coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

"Four from Kannur District, two from Alappuzha district, and one each from Pathanamthitta, Thrissur and Kasargod districts" he said.

Till date, there are 345 confirmed Coronavirus cases in the state with 259 patients currently under treatment in hospitals across Kerala.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases on Wednesday increased to 5,274 including 149 deaths and 410 cured/discharged. (ANI)

