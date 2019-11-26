Kerala: Murajapam rituals begin in Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Nov 25 (ANI): The 56-day-long Murajapam (Vedic chanting) rituals started on Thursday at the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

Over 200 Vedic scholars from Kanchipuram, Sringeri, Pejawar, Brahmana Sabha, Yogashema Sabha and many other Vedic schools in the country came to the temple to participate in the rituals. The Vedas are chanted for the overall well-being of the people and the prosperity of the country.

Speaking to ANI, Shankara Narayana, a scholar from Karnataka said: "The Rigveda, Yajurveda and the Samaveda are chanted for the welfare and the prosperity of the nation. Vedas are considered as god's breath and it is a blessing to come here and chant in the presence of Sree Padmanabhaswamy."

The Murajapam rituals are held once every six years in Kerala.

Sreekrishna Shabaraya, another Vedic scholar said: "The main concept of Vedic chanting is 'Loka Samastha Sukhino Bhavanthu', which means 'May peace and happiness prevail overall.'"

The rituals will conclude in the month of January next year. (ANI)

