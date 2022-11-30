Kerala: Officials appeal for vaccination after over 160 cases of measles reported in Malappuram

Malappuram (Kerala) [India], November 30 (ANI): Taking note of the rising cases of measles in Malappuram, the Indian Academy of Paediatricians stepped in and appealed for vaccination amid the reportedly alarming hike in the cases.

The officials informed that the Malappuram district was the worst hit.

"As of now, all states are facing measles outbreak. In Kerala, Malappuram the most affected. 160 cases of measles reported in the dist. So far there hasn't been any mortality due to measles in the district," said Dr Jose Ouseph, State President of Indian Academy of Pediatrics, Kerala.

His remarks came in the wake of the declining rate of immunization for measles after the pandemic.

"There is a chance of it spreading in the coming days. So, we're pushing for maximum vaccination coverage in the affected areas," Dr Jose added.



On November 24, The World Health Organization(WHO) and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday (local time) said that measles immunization had dropped significantly since the coronavirus pandemic began, resulting in a record high of nearly 40 million children missing a vaccine dose last year.

"There is now an imminent threat of measles spreading to different regions around the world as COVID-19 has led to a steady decline in vaccination coverage and weakened surveillance of the disease," said WHO and CDC in a joint report.

Measles is one of the most contagious human viruses and is almost entirely preventable through vaccination. However, it requires 95 per cent vaccination coverage to prevent community outbreaks.

"A record high of nearly 40 million children missed a measles vaccine dose in 2021," read the joint report.

Earlier on November 28, a one-year-old girl died in Mumbai on Monday after contracting measles, said a statement issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The minor's death took the city's official toll from the highly infectious disease to 14. (ANI)

