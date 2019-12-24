Kerala: Onions price continue to surge ahead of Christmas, New Year

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Dec 24 (ANI): The rising price of onions in Thiruvananthapuram brought woes to the common people ahead of the Christmas and New Year.

Onion, an essential ingredient in all meat dishes are costing even more than the meat. The prices of the onions have touched Rs 200 in the market.

"The hike in onion prices has put the hotel and restaurant industry in crisis. In Kerala, every dish needs onion, be it egg curry with morning breakfast or any meat dishes, onions are an essential ingredient," B Madhusoodanan Nair, working president, of Kerala Hotels and Restaurant Association said.

"The prices of small onions have now crossed Rs 180 mark. If we increase prices in our menu then we are bound to lose customers. The government must intervene to put an end to this Onion crisis, " he added.

In Palayam Mandi, where the Christmas sales are in full swing, shopkeepers, customers and dealers are facing troubles with the onion prices.

"Government should intervene to control the onion price. In Kerala, we use onions in almost all dishes. Each day the prices are fluctuating and people do not have that kind of money. With Christmas and New Year season here, how will the common man sustain? Today I bought one kg of onions for Rs 120," said Jose, an NRI who was purchasing vegetables in Palayam Mandi.

Bagavathy, a vegetable seller said that different quality of onions are coming into the market. "The variety I am selling costs Rs 120 today and there are other qualities too. Lower quality onion starts from Rs 80 and the good quality onions go as high as Rs 140 to Rs160."

The price of onions has been on the rise in many states of the country, which has even sparked protests among the people. (ANI)

