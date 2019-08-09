Representative Image
Kerala: Operations suspended at Cochin International Airport till August 11

ANI | Updated: Aug 09, 2019 08:02 IST

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Amid heavy rainfall warning, operations at the Cochin International Airport were suspended till 3 pm, August 11.
Meanwhile, a landslide occurred in Puthumala, Wayanad, on Thursday. Rescue operations are underway.
The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KDSMA) has stated that 22,165 people have been evacuated to safety and are lodged in 315 camps across the state.
The Kerala government has also declared holiday for Friday for all the schools across the state today.
Earlier, the Kerala Disaster Management Authority had issued 'Red Alert' warning for Idukki, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts. Moreover, Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod were issued 'Orange Alerts'. (ANI)

