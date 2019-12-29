Kerala: Oppn unites against CAA in all-party meet

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Dec 29 (ANI): An all-party meeting called by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 took place here on Sunday, in which the opposition demanded a special session of the Legislative Assembly, a joint delegation to meet the President, legal fight in the Supreme Court and protests on the ground against the Act.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala while talking to media persons here pressed on a special session of the Assembly immediately and pass a resolution.

"The opposition is unanimously against the CAA and will oppose it by tooth and nail. It hurts crores and crores of people in India. CAA will destroy the secular fabric of India. We request as opposition that the government should call a special session immediately and pass a resolution. We will oppose it everywhere, in Supreme Court in Parliament and on the ground," Chennithala said.

"We also demand to send an all-party delegation to meet the President of India to highlight the agony and anxiety and constitutional aspects of this case. I feel that everybody is united over this," he added.

"The message behind this meeting is that Kerala is united against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The Kerala Chief Minister and opposition leaders sat together and discussed what steps are to be taken over the amended citizenship law in future. Kerala is against CAA, we will oppose it everywhere," said PK Kunhalikutty, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) state president.

Earlier today, the BJP leaders staged a walkout from this meeting. (ANI)