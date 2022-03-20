Kerala: Over 200 injured as temporary audience gallery collapses during football match

Malappuram (Kerala) [India], March 20 (ANI): Over two hundred people were injured after a temporary audience gallery suddenly collapsed before the start of a football match in the Malappuram district of Kerala on Saturday.

A temporary audience stand collapsed during a football match leaving two hundred injured with five seriously injured, police said.



The incident happened on Saturday night around 9 pm at Poongod stadium Malappuram when the match was about to start. As per the visuals, the organizers and several others rushed to the spot after the incident. People were also seen running on the ground in panic.

The injured have been hospitalized.

Regional football tournaments in the northern district of Kerala are quite popular and thus the match had attracted spectators in thousands. (ANI)

