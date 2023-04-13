Kerala: Palakkad Division of Southern Railway conducts 4th Rozgar Mela

Palakkad (Kerala) [India], April 13 (ANI): The Palakkad Division of Southern Railway successfully organized the fourth Rozgar Mela today on Thursday, at Railway Kalyana Mandapam in Kerala's Palakkad.

This is the first time the Rozgar Mela was being conducted in the Palakkad Division of Southern Railway.

"In a major recruitment drive to provide jobs in the government sector, the Central Government handed over more than 71,000 appointment letters for various posts in 45 departments, at 45 locations across the country to successful candidates. Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) was the coordinating agency in organising the Rozgar Mela," the government informed in a press release.

A total of 242 candidates received the appointment letters at the Rozgar Mela held at Railway Kalyana Mandapam, Hemambika Nagar Railway Colony in Palakkad, Kerala.



Out of the 242 candidates, 234 candidates were presented with appointment letters.

Apart from 206 candidates from Palakkad Railway Division, 15 candidates from Salem Railway Division, five candidates from the Postal Department, five from Gramin Bank, two candidates of Higher education (IIT, Palakkad), and one from Bank of Baroda also received the appointment letters.

The Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment of India, A Narayanaswamy was the Chief Guest for the function.

Other than him, the Chairperson of Palakkad Municipality, Priya Ajayan, and Smitham Albin, a member of Akathethara Grama Panchayat were also present on the occasion.

Divisional Railway Manager, Yashpal Singh Tomar, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, CT Sakkeer Hussain, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, S Jayakrishnan, Senior Divisional Personnel Officer, Sidharth K Varma, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Arun Thomas Kalathikal and other branch officers were also present during the function. (ANI)

