Kerala plane crash: 23 passengers in critical condition, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): As many as 23 passengers, who were hospitalised after the Air India Airport Express crashed at Kozhikode airport on August 7, are in critical condition, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday.

"Among passengers hospitalised after the plane crash incident at Karipur airport, 23 passengers are in a critical state and three have been put under the ventilator, while 81 others are recovering, " he said.

Earlier as many as 16 people lost their lives after the AI flight carrying 190 people from Dubai met with the accident at the airport in Kozhikode on August 7, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), had said.

The chief minister had announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of each passenger after the incident.

Meanwhile, giving details on the landslide that struck Idukki a couple of days ago, Vijayan further said that as many as five more bodies have been recovered from the site.

"Five more dead bodies found today taking the total death toll to 48. One body is yet to be identified. 22 people are still missing," he said.

Sharing details of the video conference, he had with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today regarding review of flood situation, the chief minister said: "Thank PM for sending NDRF teams to Kerala for various flood rescue missions. Also, thank the Centre for the help extended for rescue missions in Rajamala landslide and during Kozhikode plane crash."

"A detailed report regarding flood scenario in Kerala will be submitted to centre," he said. (ANI)